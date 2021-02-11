Musk Says "HOLD YOUR HORSES" Hertz Deal Is Not Signed Yet

Tesla has taken the stock market by storm last week after Hertz announced the intention to order 100,000 Model 3 EVs for its car rental service.

Following the announcement, Tesla’s shares gained 12.66 percent at the end of the trading day on October 25, pushing the company’s valuation to more than $1 trillion for the first time.

Hot on the heels of the Hertz announcement, Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed his surprise that it led to such a strong rise in the carmaker’s stock value, to more than $1,000 a share (it closed at $1,024.86 on Nov. 25).