Musk Says THIS Is ALL That Will Matter In The World Of Cars. And If A Ride DOESN'T Have THIS, IT'S DEADER Than A Flip Phone!

Is he right?I know I'll NEVER buy another vehicle without a great active cruise system.How about YOU?Self-driving electric cars will be all that matters. Gas car without autonomy will be like riding a horse & using a flip phone. That still happens, but it’s niche.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2022
Agent001
