Musk Says THIS Is ALL That Will Matter In The World Of Cars. And If A Ride DOESN'T Have THIS, IT'S DEADER Than A Flip Phone!

Agent001 submitted on 7/24/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:46:43 AM

Views : 296 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Is he right?

I know I'll NEVER buy another vehicle without a great active cruise system.

How about YOU?






Musk Says THIS Is ALL That Will Matter In The World Of Cars. And If A Ride DOESN'T Have THIS, IT'S DEADER Than A Flip Phone!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)