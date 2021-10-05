Musk Snubs The Snowflakes - Saturday Night Live Gig Was 3rd Highest Watched Episode Of The Season

Controversial or not, it appears that Elon Musk’s recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig was appreciated by viewers. The May 8, 2021 episode–which caught headlines in its lead-up over alleged controversies about some cast members’ stance on Musk–averaged a 4.8 household rating in Nielsen’s overnight metered markets and a 2.7 rating in adults 18-29.

For a non-comedian like Musk, these ratings are not bad at all. With such scores, the May 8 episode effectively earned the third-highest ratings in Saturday Night Live‘s 46th season. Musk’s episode was just behind the episodes hosted by professional comedians Dave Chapelle on November 7 and Chris Rock on October 3, 2020.

