Musk Wants Twitter Employees Counting Bot User Accounts To Testify In Court

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s legal team has alleged that Twitter is hiding the names of workers calculating bot users. The workers would likely be serving as key witnesses to the companies’ court battle this October. Musk’s legal team has submitted a letter to Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick for this purpose, asking her to compel Twitter to hand over pertinent employee names for the case. In a way, the efforts of Musk’s lawyers could be seen as an attempt to persuade the judge to force Twitter into identifying and listing the names of workers that are responsible for calculating bot users. This number, Musk alleged, is key information that determines Twitter’s monetization. The letter from Musk’s lawyers was reportedly filed on Tuesday under seal. Considering the rules of the court, Twitter’s legal team would now have five business days to decide what must be redacted from the filing as proprietary information, according to a Bloomberg report. Information about the letter from Musk’s team was reportedly shared by individuals familiar with the matter.



