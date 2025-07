If you’re going to break the law, it pays to be discreet. One Ford Mustang driver found that out the hard way as they attracted police attention for going 75 mph (121 km/h) in a 45 mph (72 km/h) zone.

According to the Shelby Township Police Department, an officer turned around after observing the speeding Mustang. However, the car took off at a high rate of speed and was eventually clocked at 143 mph (230 km/h). That’s nearly 100 mph (161 km/h) over the speed limit.