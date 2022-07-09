Mustang Mach-E Driver Finds He Doesn't Need A Car Show To Crash His Car

Electric vehicles have a whole lot of power, and it's instant. If you haven't driven one and aren't familiar with instant torque and ridiculous acceleration, you should proceed with caution until you're comfortable and confident. That said, even seasoned EV owners can lose control of their cars, and now this Ford Mustang Mach-E is going to need some work, not to mention the poor garage. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a fully electric crossover that closely rivals the Tesla Model Y. The Mach-E looks sort of like a Mustang, and it's quick and fun to drive, but it's much more practical than a "normal" Mustang thanks to having four doors, five roomy seats, and a good amount of cargo space.



Read Article