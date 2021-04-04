Mustang Mach-E Owner Reports Social Media Threats From Tesla Fans

Sergio Rodriguez never imagined saying nice things about his new Ford Mustang Mach-E would elicit death threats from Tesla owners on social media.

But this is 2021, after all. No one seems surprised by much.

The 29-year-old sales project manager from Cleveland, Ohio, tweeted, "All these Tesla fanbois reach out saying how much they hate the Mach-E ... blah blah."

Rodriguez, 41, a U.S. Army veteran who served two tours in Iraq and specialized in explosive ordnance disposal, is now a military contractor living in Saint Marys, Georgia.

