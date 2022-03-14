Mysterious Model Y Variant Appears On EPA List Just Before Texas Gigafactoy Opening

Tesla has evidently landed an EPA approval for a new variant of the Model Y all-electric crossover. A new 279-mile version of Tesla’s most popular vehicle appeared on the EPA’s Fuel Economy website last evening, confirming the vehicle has been tested by the agency. Teslarati recently reported that Tesla was awaiting EPA approval of the Austin-built Model Y, based on a company statement in the Q4 2021 Shareholder Deck. We reported that Tesla had received approval for previous Model Y variants, but not the new configuration that was set to be built at Gigafactory Texas. This model would equip not only Tesla’s new 4680 battery cells but also the structural battery pack. However, the new Model Y variant, according to FuelEconomy.gov, only equips 279 miles of range, which seems to indicate that this is not the 4680-equipped Model Y that Tesla would be delivering to customers initially. InsideEVs initially reported on the appearance of the new Model Y variant on the Fuel Economy website.



Read Article