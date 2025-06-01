Mysterious Tesla Model 3 Prototype Caught Wandering On Palo Alto Streets

The picture of what appears to be a covered Tesla Model 3 has been shared on social media, making people wonder what it might be. Tesla refreshed the Model 3 a year ago, and it's unlikely to do it again so soon, so this prototype doesn't make much sense. However, this didn't stop people from speculating. Tesla is preparing to launch new models in 2025, getting people excited again about the company's perspectives. Elon Musk might be all in on artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, but cars still represent Tesla's most iconic products for regular folks. The refreshed Model Y has been in the news a lot recently, and people expect it to launch by the end of January, at least in some markets. Tesla is also working on a completely new, more affordable EV model, which should be unveiled later in the year. The covered Tesla someone snapped in Palo Alto, California, doesn't seem to be either of them, despite the post's author claiming it was a Model Y Juniper prototype. It looks more like a Model 3, based on the taillights and the lack of a liftgate. However, a covered Model 3 doesn't make much sense, considering that Tesla refreshed the sedan about a year ago. This is why speculations ran wild about this prototype.



