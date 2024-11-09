Mystery Corolla GRMN Caught Circling Nurburgring - Could It Be An Even Hotter Edition?

Besides expanding its crossover family as usual, Toyota is also preparing a hotter version of the GR Corolla. The model will supposedly be known as the Corolla GRMN (or is that GRMN Corolla?), and it's believed to have been recently spied while attacking the famous Nurburgring. At first glance, there's not much to report on from a visual stance. However, once you start zooming in on the scoops and compare them to the latest Toyota GR Corolla, it's clear that the Japanese company made quite a few adjustments on the design front and not only. For one, the hood seems to be new and looks like it has some vents on it, which could either be real or fake to confuse bystanders. The front bumper was revised and features new side vents. The fenders appear to be slightly more muscular, and the rear wing may be almost identical to the one fitted to the GR Corolla Circuit Edition, yet our man with the cam suggests it might be larger.



Read Article