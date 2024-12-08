Mystery Porsche Arrives At LAX And No One Knows What It Is

A car that seems to be a Porsche, which was spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport and posted on social media, has set the internet on fire. Nobody knows what sort of Porsche that is. Not even Porsche! The mysterious Porsche arrived at LAX earlier this week, and those who saw it thought it might be something the German brand was planning to unveil during the Monterey Car Week. However, Porsche claims it has no idea about the car that landed at LAX, which got people asking: What is it? Where does it come from? Where is it going? The model does share design cues with the 993 GT1 Strassenversion, the limited-run, street-legal version of the 911 GT1 race car, rolled out for homologation purposes in 1997. Most of them were painted in Arctic Silver and Fern White, with some examples getting special colors such as the Polar Silver, Indian Red, or Pastel Yellow.



Read Article