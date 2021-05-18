Mystery Reason Keeps Over 10,000 Tesla Vehicles On Hold At Fremont Factory

Agent009 submitted on 5/18/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:22:57 PM

Views : 290 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla has over 10,000 electric cars that came out of Fremont Factory on a “containment hold” and can’t deliver them to customers, according to sources familiar with the matter.

It is likely going to lead to a logistical nightmare at the end of the quarter.

Since Tesla owns its entire distribution network and doesn’t sell to third-party dealers, the automaker has been known to have difficult end-of-quarters where it is trying to deliver as many vehicles from the factory to customers in order to keep its inventory low.

It leads to fairly intense end-of-quarter pushes, but things had finally stabilized during the last two quarters.



Read Article


Mystery Reason Keeps Over 10,000 Tesla Vehicles On Hold At Fremont Factory

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)