Mystery Reason Keeps Over 10,000 Tesla Vehicles On Hold At Fremont Factory

Tesla has over 10,000 electric cars that came out of Fremont Factory on a “containment hold” and can’t deliver them to customers, according to sources familiar with the matter.

It is likely going to lead to a logistical nightmare at the end of the quarter.



Since Tesla owns its entire distribution network and doesn’t sell to third-party dealers, the automaker has been known to have difficult end-of-quarters where it is trying to deliver as many vehicles from the factory to customers in order to keep its inventory low.

It leads to fairly intense end-of-quarter pushes, but things had finally stabilized during the last two quarters.