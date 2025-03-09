Mystery Tesla Model Found At Texas Gigafactory

A rather mysterious Tesla vehicle was spotted during a recent drone flyover of the Giga Texas complex.

The vehicle, which was covered in a protective sheet, happened to be sandwiched between Tesla Model Y units, emphasizing its seemingly smaller dimensions.

The covered vehicle was sighted by longtime Giga Texas watcher and drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer, who has long been following the developments and progress of the facility. In his recent flyover, which was done on August 29, the drone operator was also able to snap some footage near Giga Texas’ crash test facility.