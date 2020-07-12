Mystery Truck spotted in Southern California

This camouflaged truck was spotted muling in the residential streets of Redondo Beach, CA this morning not far from the Pacific Coast Highway. Was hard to decipher what it was. Headlights under plastic coverings reminded me of Nissan's newest design language but, overall shape resembled an f-150. Also, rear exhaust was covered and truck seemed to sit a hair lower than most pickups. This and the fact that the vehicle was following a higher end variation of the F-150 has me wondering if it might be the all electric F-150. Any guesses?



