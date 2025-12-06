Nürburgring Lap Record For Electric Production Cars Falls To The 1527HP Xiaomi SU7 Ultra

China’s Xiaomi has shattered the Nürburgring lap record for electric production cars, sending its mega-powered SU7 Ultra saloon around the Green Hell almost three seconds quicker than the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.

The smartphone giant’s 1527bhp tri-motor super-saloon, equipped with an optional track package, went around the German track in 7min 4.957sec - outpacing the hottest Taycan’s 7min 7.55sec time.

The road-legal version of the SU7 Ultra was only around 20sec slower than the extreme track-only prototype that Xiaomi created last year with support from British engineering firm Prodrive.