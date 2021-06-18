Nürburgring Names Corner After Legendary Sabine Schmitz

When drivers racing in endurance races at the Nürburgring’s combined track are coming off of the Grand Prix circuit and returning to the old Nordschleife, the first corner they encounter will be the “Sabine-Schmitz-Kurve.” The owners of the famed track announced today that the corner will officially be inaugurated in September at the ROWE 6 Hours ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen. The corner is named in honor of Sabine Schmitz, the “Queen of the Nordschleife” who, by some estimates, had driven more than 33,000 laps of the 12.9-mile (20 km) track. Those laps were sometimes used to welcome people to the Nürburgring as the driver of the BMW ring taxi, and others were on her way to victory. Winning the 24h of Nürburgring twice (1996 and 1997), she was the first and remains the only woman to win the legendary race.



