NACOTY Winners Announced For 2024 - Would These Be YOUR Choices?

Winners have been announced for the North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) in 2024. The winners for 2023 included the Acura Integra, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Kia EV6. This year featured some interesting debacles, including the Volvo EX30 losing its eligibility due to not going on sale in time, meaning that all three finalists in the SUV category all came from the Hyundai Motor Group.



The car finalists included the Honda Accord, Hyundai Ioniq 6, and the Toyota Prius/Prius Prime. As for the trucks, the Chevrolet Colorado, Chevrolet Silverado EV, and Ford Super Duty made the cut. Finally, the SUV of the year finalists were the Genesis Electrified GV70, Kia EV9, and Hyundai Kona/Kona EV. Without further ado, here are the winners, which include a gas, hybrid, and electric vehicle.





