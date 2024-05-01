NADA And TADA To Challenge FTC Requirement To Be Above Board On All Vehicle Sales

The National Automobile Dealers Association and Texas Automobile Dealer Association have jointly submitted a petition to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals for a review of the Federal Trade Commission’s CARS Rule. This petition follows the recent implementation of the CARS Rule, which has sparked significant controversy within the automotive industry.

Both associations argue that the CARS Rule places unnecessary and burdensome regulations on automobile dealers, hindering their ability to operate and serve consumers effectively. They assert that the FTC’s implementation of the rule is unjust and could have detrimental consequences for the automotive market in Texas and beyond.




