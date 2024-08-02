NADA: Ford Leadership Promises It Will Listen To Dealers Then Bails On Q&A Afterwards

Ford Motor Company's relationship with its dealers was under scrutiny during the recent NADA Show.



At the event, CEO Jim Farley sought feedback from a group of dealers running smaller Ford stores. He promised to travel across the U.S. to meet with as many of them as possible. Elena Ford, the company's chief dealer engagement officer, admitted that many dealers were unhappy about various issues and pledged to make changes.



However, the following day, some dealers attending a larger meeting were unhappy. Company executives didn't provide clear answers on important topics like electric vehicles or quality improvements. They also didn't allow dealers to ask questions, which is unusual. Instead, they sent an email apologizing for the lack of time.



Farley didn't attend this second meeting, which focused on discussing highlights from 2023 and goals for 2024. At a time when dealer trust in Ford is low, some dealers wanted to discuss concerns like the EV certification program and recalls but didn't get the chance. However, executives did offer to chat informally after the meeting.



"It's disappointing when your voice isn't heard in a town hall setting," said one dealer anonymously.





