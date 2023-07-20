NADA Survey Puts Lexus And Toyota At The Top When It Comes To Automaker Brand Relationships

Lexus and Toyota have come out on top in a survey from the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) that asks dealers how they feel about the brand they represent. For the first time, Cadillac also broke into the top 10.

The survey aims to determine the relationship between manufacturers and dealers and is conducted twice a year. The most recent winter survey showed that Lexus and Toyota retained their No. 1 and No. 2 positions. Dealers are also asked to rate their performance with a carmaker’s performance and the company’s willingness to consider and incorporate their feedback.