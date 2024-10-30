NADA To Challenge Scout Motors Direct Sale Model State By State

The National Automobile Dealers Association came out swinging after Volkswagen unit Scout Motors said it will sell its electric vehicles in the making directly to consumers, forgoing dealerships.

NADA President Mike Stanton said in a scathing statement Friday that Audi and VW dealers are “being left behind.

“VW AG’s decision to attempt to sell Scout vehicles direct to consumers and compete with its U.S. dealer partners is disappointing and misguided, and it will be challenged.”

Scout introduced its concept EVs this week, the Traveler SUV and the Terra pickup, saying it plans to start production on the models in 2027 at a plant it’s building in South Carolina. It will bypass dealerships in favor of the direct-sales model Tesla uses. Scout's website features a button to “Reserve your Scout vehicle today.”