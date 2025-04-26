NAME A Car Feature DUMBER Than the Stop-Start Motor Murder Switch?

Picture this: you’re at a red light, engine purring like a caffeinated kitten, when—poof!—your car’s stop-start “feature” kills the motor to “save gas.” The light turns green, you lurch forward like a drunk turtle, and the guy behind you lays on the horn like he’s auditioning for a road-rage symphony. Enter the disengage stop-start button, a tiny rebellion against this eco-nonsense. Press it, and your engine stays on, defying the gremlins who thought stalling at every intersection was progress. But folks, I’m begging you: name a car feature dumber than this.



Is it the push-button gear selector that feels like playing whack-a-mole with your transmission? Or the touchscreen climate control that forces you to swipe through menus like you’re picking a Netflix show while merging onto the highway? Maybe it’s the “ambient lighting” that turns your dashboard into a rave, distracting you from, y’know, driving. These features make the stop-start button look like Einstein’s finest work.



Car makers, we love you, but stop fixing what ain’t broke. My old beater didn’t need a button to not shut off at stoplights. So, readers, hit me with it: what’s the most brain-dead car feature you’ve ever cursed? Post your answers and let’s laugh through the pain of modern motoring. Because if we’re stuck with these gizmos, we might as well roast them.







