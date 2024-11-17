NAME A MORE DISAPPOINTING Looking New Vehicle ON-ROAD Than The VW ID BUZZ. BET YOU CAN'T!

Here's a challenge that might just get you as confused as the Vogon poetry appreciation society: Try to find a vehicle more visually underwhelming than the VW ID Buzz. It's like someone took the concept of "retro cool" and turned it into "retro bland." This electric minibus screams nostalgia but in the same way a mullet haircut does at a modern fashion show.



The VW ID Buzz, with its rounded, friendly face, might have been hoping to ride the wave of the '60s bus charm, but instead, it looks like it's been left out in the rain too long, its once vibrant paint now a dull whisper. It's as if VW designers said, "Let's make it look like it's already been through a cross-country road trip with a band of hippies who discovered modern art."



But, if we're being cosmic about this, could the Chevrolet Bolt EUV be a contender? It manages to blend into traffic like a chameleon with an identity crisis, sporting a design that seems to apologize for its existence. Yet, in its defense, at least it doesn't try to be hip but ends up looking like it's wearing last decade's cargo shorts.



So, the ID Buzz might just win the award for "Most Disappointing Design Trying to Be Fun," but in this universe, competition in the realm of vehicular disappointment is stiffer than a board meeting at Slartibartfast's Fjord Design Corporation.



So much anticipation and a FOREVER wait for THIS? Man, WHAT a letdown.



The only one I know of is the profile of the Hyundai Ioniq 6. But I'll leave it to the spies for feedback...



Thanks to Agent 00K for the shot!













