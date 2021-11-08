NAME A Vehicle That Is No Longer Made That You CONSIDERED Or OWNED? I'll Start With TWO. EAGLE Talon And MERCURY Capri.

The car biz of 30 years ago was a whole other world compared to today. So many more brands, models, choices, configurations, special editions, on and on. And we could list SO many that we used to swoon over and imagine driving and owning them. Which models that are NO longer made did YOU consider or OWN? I'll start with two gems...I considered the Eagle TALON TSI and OWNED a Mercury Capri II. The Capri was that orange in the photo with a black interior. AWFUL reliability but I loved the way it drove. It was also my first STICK and German car.











