NAME AND SHAME! IF You're In-Market For A Vehicle PURCHASE, WHICH Are Now At The TOP Of YOUR List? And What Rides Have You DUMPED Off the List Of POTENTIALS?

Agent001 submitted on 4/10/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:15:56 PM

Views : 90 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

It's THAT time. The beginning of the car shopping season.

Are you in the market for a new vehicle right now or SERIOUSLY thinking of buying something?

If so, have you decided on what type of vehicle you want - a car, SUV, or truck?

ICE, HYBRID, PLUG-IN Or full EV?

Tell us your experience SO FAR and let us know which rides are impressing you enough to make you motivated to to make a commitment.  

And WHICH were you thinking of, that you ended up being disappointed with and have dropped OFF the list?

Discuss...



