NAME AND SHAME! IF You're In-Market For A Vehicle PURCHASE, WHICH Are Now At The TOP Of YOUR List? And What Rides Have You DUMPED Off the List Of POTENTIALS?

It's THAT time. The beginning of the car shopping season.
Are you in the market for a new vehicle right now or SERIOUSLY thinking of buying something?
If so, have you decided on what type of vehicle you want - a car, SUV, or truck?
ICE, HYBRID, PLUG-IN Or full EV?
Tell us your experience SO FAR and let us know which rides are impressing you enough to make you motivated to to make a commitment.
And WHICH were you thinking of, that you ended up being disappointed with and have dropped OFF the list?
Discuss...