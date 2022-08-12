NAME AND SHAME! WHICH Automotive Brand And Model DISAPPOINTED You MOST In 2022?

It's hard to believe 2022 is almost over. Just a few more weeks to go before the next ball drop in Times Square.



2022 was another weird year (what year HASN'T been since 2020?) and the car business was not left unaffected.



Just look at two of the models that created the most buzz. The Ford Bronco and Lightning EV.



In the news and at showrooms.



And many of the brands that used to OWN the car news cycles like say BMW and Audi, seemed to just blend in.



SO we thought this would be a good time to ask WHICH automotive brand/brands and models DISAPPOINTED you MOST in 2022?



Spies, NAME and SHAME!





