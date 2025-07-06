NAME AND SHAME! Which Cars, Trucks, and SUVs WON’T AGE WELL In Five Years?

The automotive world is a runway, and not every design struts the test of time. By 2030, some cars, trucks, and SUVs rolling today will look like they’re stuck in a bygone era—awkward, overstyled, or just plain off. We’re talking pure design: the curves, grilles, and interiors that scream “2025” but will scream “yikes” in five years. We’re not pointing fingers at specific models—that’s your job. We’re here to tease you into naming the vehicles whose looks won’t age gracefully. So, grab the keys to your imagination and tell us in the comments which rides are destined to fade.



Let’s start with exteriors. Some vehicles go all-in on bold, trendy styling—think massive grilles that devour the road, headlights sharper than a chef’s knife, or taillights that look like they belong on a spaceship. These designs turn heads now, but will they hold up? Picture that SUV with a front fascia so aggressive it could scare small children or that sedan with a rear end that’s already a punchline. Over-the-top aesthetics can sour fast when the next design wave hits. Which models out there are betting too hard on today’s fads? You’ve seen them on the road—call them out.



Interiors are just as guilty. Some cabins are so futuristic they feel like a gamble. Wall-to-wall screens, minimalist dashboards with no buttons, or quirky steering yokes might seem cool now, but what happens when the novelty wears off? A cockpit that prioritizes flash over function can feel dated when screens lag or controls confuse. Are there cars or trucks with interiors that already seem like a stretch? Maybe it’s that SUV with a touchscreen the size of a TV or a pickup with a cabin that’s trying way too hard to be a tech hub. Which designs will make owners cringe by 2030? Drop your picks.



Proportions and silhouettes matter, too. Some vehicles have shapes that feel like a misstep—boxy where they should be sleek, or swoopy where they should be rugged. A truck that looks like it skipped leg day or a sedan with a roofline that screams “trying too hard” might not age well. Design harmony is key, and when it’s off, it shows. Are there models whose overall look feels like a trend-chasing mistake? You know the ones—name them.



Material choices can also doom a design. Cheap plastics masquerading as premium, tacky chrome accents, or wild color combos that feel like a dare—sound familiar? Interiors or exteriors that lean on gimmicky finishes often lose their luster fast. Which vehicles are rocking design elements that’ll look chintzy sooner than later?



Your turn: which cars, trucks, or SUVs have designs that won’t stand the test of time? Hit the comments and name the models you think will look painfully dated by 2030. Is it a sedan with a grille gone wild, a truck with a clunky stance, or an SUV with an interior that’s all flash, no class? Spark the debate—let’s see which designs you’re betting against!



