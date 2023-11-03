NAME AND SHAME-Which Mid-Cycle Vehicle Design Refreshes Made The Rides Look WORSE, Not BETTER?

In the world of automobiles, mid-cycle refreshes are a common practice to keep vehicles looking fresh and appealing to buyers. However, not all mid-cycle design refreshes have been successful in achieving their intended purpose. Some have resulted in making the rides look worse, not better. This phenomenon has led to a trend known as “name and shame,” where car enthusiasts and critics call out car manufacturers for poorly executed design refreshes. In this article, we will look at some of the mid-cycle vehicle design refreshes that made the rides look worse.



First on the list is the 2019 Acura ILX. The Acura ILX was initially released in 2013 and received a mid-cycle refresh in 2019. Unfortunately, the design refresh didn't do much to enhance the looks of the car. The front fascia, in particular, was the biggest letdown. The front grille is now much larger and looks out of proportion to the rest of the car. The LED headlights also look like an afterthought and don't blend well with the rest of the design. The overall look of the car now appears more awkward and bulky.

Next on the list is the 2018 Toyota Camry. The Camry is one of Toyota's best-selling cars and has been around for decades. In 2018, Toyota released an all-new version of the Camry, and it received mixed reviews. While some praised the bold new look, others were critical of the car's design. The front grille, in particular, was a point of contention. It's much larger and more aggressive than previous versions and looks like it was designed for a different car. The back of the car also received a redesign, which some critics described as busy and cluttered.



Another car that received a mid-cycle refresh that made it look worse is the 2019 Nissan Altima. The Altima is Nissan's mid-size sedan, and the 2019 model was a complete redesign. While the redesign added some modern features and updated the technology, the exterior design left something to be desired. The car's front end is now much longer, which makes it look disproportionate. The floating roof design, which is a popular feature in many cars today, also doesn't work well with the Altima's overall design. The result is a car that looks disjointed and lacks a cohesive design.



The 2021 Audi Q5 is another car that received a mid-cycle refresh that didn't improve its looks. The Audi Q5 is a popular luxury SUV, and the 2021 model was supposed to be an update to the previous version. However, the design refresh fell short. The front grille is now much larger, and the angular design doesn't blend well with the rest of the car. The LED headlights are also an odd shape and don't work well with the overall design. The car's back end also received a redesign, which some critics described as bland and uninspiring.



Lastly, we have the 2019 Lexus ES. The Lexus ES is a popular luxury sedan, and the 2019 model was a complete redesign. The redesign was intended to make the car look more aggressive and modern, but it fell short. The front grille, in particular, is much larger and more aggressive than previous versions, which makes it look like the car is trying too hard to be something it's not. The car's back end also received a redesign, which some critics described as busy and cluttered.



While mid-cycle vehicle design refreshes are intended to keep vehicles fresh and appealing to buyers, they don't always achieve their intended purpose. The cars listed above are just a few examples of mid-cycle refreshes that made the rides look worse. It's important for car manufacturers to consider the overall design and how the different.



One that comes to mind to us was the first BMW X6 refresh.



