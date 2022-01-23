NAME An SUV With A MORE HIDEOUS Profile Than The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer? Good Luck!

As a huge Jeep fan I can't tell you how disappointed I am to write this buy OMG the new 2022 Wagoneer side profile is just hideous. If there was a hall of fame of hideousness, it would be the latest inductee.



Every time I look at it I scratch my head and say with a heritage like they have, HOW THE HELL did they NOT just make a modern version of the icon.



Big hips and shoulders, badass tires/wheels, stealth upper glass and a front that looked like it could take on baja unmodified. and kill the woody facade.







But they decided THIS was the jam...







it has ZERO juice. ZERO.



Looks like a Korean ambulance.



Overweight, out of proportion (wheels to body) and those side windows! RUBBISH.



The exterior is no match for its beautiful interior. Sad.



So Spies, NAME a MORE hideous looking profile on an SUV than the 2022 Wagoneer. It's gonna be tough! DAMN tough!





