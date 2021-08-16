NAME THAT RIDE! What Vehicle Is NHLer Evander Kane Driving Mara Teigen In To Their Hollywood Date?

Agent001 submitted on 8/16/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:08:49 AM

Views : 368 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.dailymail.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Just two weeks after a professional hockey player's wife accused him of having an affair with a Los Angeles model, the two were seen together entering a nightclub in the Californian city.

In exclusive photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Evander Kane, a forward for the San Jose Sharks, could be seen driving Mara Teigen in his luxurious car as the two left Craig's, a fancy restaurant known for its celebrity sightings, in West Hollywood.

It is the first time the two have been seen together since Evander's estranged wife, Anna, publicly accused him of cheating.

All we care about is what vehicle he drives! What is it SPIES?




Read Article


NAME THAT RIDE! What Vehicle Is NHLer Evander Kane Driving Mara Teigen In To Their Hollywood Date?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)