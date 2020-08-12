NAME The WEIRDEST, Most Mind-Boggling Trade From One Vehicle To Another. We GUARANTEE You WON'T Top This One!

So you buy a vehicle and decide for some reason or another you decide it's not for you. Maybe you've been driving 911's all you life and and you want to switch it up. So you trade your 911 for an M5. Make sense? Sure, happens ALL the time.



But this? The chance someone will EVER do this trade again is the day Gisele is knocking on my door at 2am telling me she needs to come in because Tom's not taking care of business and I'm the one she needs.



So get ready, here it comes!



Congratulations, Tommy from Fort Worth, traded in his 2020 C8 for a brand new Mitsubishi Outlander! Thank you for your business - Hurst Autoplex



The dealership that accepted the trade, Hurst Autoplex, received countless reactions on social media for this unconventional trade. One person jokingly but rightfully claims that “someone just got moved to sales manager.”



Try to name a crazier one than this or you've heard of. We DARE you.





