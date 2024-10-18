In an age where personalization is king, an old trend has re-emerged from the garages of car enthusiasts to the driveways of everyday commuters: naming one's vehicle. Have you ever found yourself christening your trusty sedan "Betsy" or your rugged SUV "The Beast"? If so, you're part of a growing community that sees their vehicles not just as machines, but as companions on life's journey.



Naming a car, truck, or SUV might seem trivial to some, but for others, it's a tradition that adds a layer of personality and attachment to their daily driver. This practice reflects our human tendency to anthropomorphize the objects we interact with frequently. But why do we do it? Is it the long hours spent on the road that forge this unique bond, or perhaps the adventures we associate with our four-wheeled friend?



Names can be inspired by pop culture, the vehicle's characteristics, or personal experiences. So, we ask you, Spies, do you give your vehicle a name or have you? And if so, what's the story behind the name you've chosen? Share your stories, and let's explore this charming tradition together.



I’ll start. I haven’t named all my vehicles but I called my last 911 ‘HEIDI’.





