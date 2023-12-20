NASA Claims AI Self Driving Isn't Good Enough For Moon Rover Use

Cars that are autonomous to some degree are already a reality of our time. With the exception of a single carmaker, however, no one really dares say their cars are fully self-driving, for the simple reason they are not.



The difficulty of making a truly autonomous vehicle to roam the roads of our planet does not necessarily come from the limitations of artificial intelligence (AI) systems, or those of detection hardware, but from the complexities that make driving on Earth something that can only be properly handled (at least for now) by human beings.



Knowing that you'd think automated driving is perfectly suited for use on other worlds, powering rovers and other such gear sent up there by our species on exploratory missions. You'd think wrong, as it appears NASA does not trust itself enough to fully put AI in charge of a rover mission to the Moon.





Read Article