NASCAR And Chicago Want To Have A Race In The Streets Of The City

NASCAR and the City of Chicago have mutually endorsed a race in the streets of the Windy City that could take place as early as 2023, if a letter obtained by The Athletic is to be believed. The letter—acquired through a public records request—reportedly discusses an endorsement for an event that could take place in the heart of downtown for three consecutive years. Although a contract hasn't been signed yet, an official announcement is reportedly scheduled for July 19. Imagine stock cars zooming by the skyscrapers and high-end stores lining the iconic Michigan Avenue. The roar of the V8 engines echoing through the glass buildings as the cars cross the Chicago River. It'd be a sort of Monaco-like atmosphere but with wider streets and bigger (as well as louder) race cars. That's the kind of event that'd make headlines not just domestically, but possibly even abroad, too.



