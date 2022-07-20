NASCAR Announces 2023 Race In The Streets Of Chicago

NASCAR officially announced its widely-anticipated street race on the streets of Chicago today at a press conference in the city. America’s third-largest city will host the NASCAR Cup Series on July 1st and 2nd, 2023. NASCAR’s top division will also be supported during the Chicago race weekend by a yet-to-be-specified IMSA-sanctioned series. The race, slated to be held a stone’s throw from Lake Michigan, will mark the first time the NASCAR Cup Series will compete on the streets of a major American city.

A number of dignitaries attended today’s press conference, including Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and driver Bubba Wallace, who races for the 23XI Racing team owned by Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Everyone spoke of the excitement and the promise that NASCAR’s newest event will bring to the city next year. Wallace hopes to inspire the next generation of racing drivers.