NASCAR Brawl Breaks Out After Race On Live TV

Brawl breaks out on live TV between NASCAR drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch and their teams after a 2nd lap crash. The incident happened after Busch sent Stenhouse into the wall on Lap 2. After the race, Busch approached Stenhouse Jr. and made sure to have plenty of cameras around. “I felt like Kyle and I have always raced each other really hard back to the Nationwide Series when we were competing for wins week in and week out, never had any issues,” Stenhouse said to Fox after the fight.



