NASCAR Driver Pleads For Sponsor Over Twitter - Gets Picked Up Almost Immediately

Anyone who's ever raced professionally—and whose dad isn't a billionaire—will vouch for the difficulties of acquiring sponsors. It's a massively expensive sport, and even folks who've made it all the way to NASCAR need a hand when it comes to paying for all those tires and windshield tear-offs. Such was the case with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Vargas on Monday, who put out a plea on Twitter looking to connect with a hopeful sponsor. Luckily, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara gave him an @ right back.



