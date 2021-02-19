NASCAR Driver Pleads For Sponsor Over Twitter - Gets Picked Up Almost Immediately

Agent009 submitted on 2/19/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:49:54 PM

Views : 452 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Anyone who's ever raced professionally—and whose dad isn't a billionaire—will vouch for the difficulties of acquiring sponsors. It's a massively expensive sport, and even folks who've made it all the way to NASCAR need a hand when it comes to paying for all those tires and windshield tear-offs. Such was the case with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Vargas on Monday, who put out a plea on Twitter looking to connect with a hopeful sponsor.

Luckily, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara gave him an @ right back.



Read Article


NASCAR Driver Pleads For Sponsor Over Twitter - Gets Picked Up Almost Immediately

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)