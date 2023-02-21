NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Celebrates His Daytona 500 Win At Waffle House

Waffle House is becoming the go-to celebration stop for sports stars.

The latest patron is Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who won the Daytona 500 in double overtime on Sunday, his first win in 199 races. After partying for hours with his team in victory lane at Daytona International Speedway, Stenhouse took the trophy to the popular restaurant chain.

Stenhouse went to Waffle House with his wife, Madyson Joye Stenhouse, who documented the event on her Instagram stories. She posted a picture of the trophy on a table and Stenhouse wearing a Waffle House paper hat while holding up a No. 1 finger with a championship ring.



