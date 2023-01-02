NASCAR Finally Speaks Up And Bans Crazy Wall Hugging Passes

After Ross Chastain's wild move at Martinsville last year, NASCAR has made it clear that any drivers attempting wacky wall-riding passes will be penalized in future. The edict was handed down as a part of NASCAR's rules update for the 2023 season. The series saw no need to introduce specific new language to cover wall-riding passes. Instead, NASCAR has indicated that such moves will be penalized under existing safety rules. The relevant section is rule 10.5.2.6.A. This states that “Safety is a top priority for NASCAR and NEM (NASCAR Event Management). Therefore, any violations deemed to compromise the safety of an Event or otherwise pose a dangerous risk to the safety of Competitors, Officials, spectators, or others are treated with the highest degree of seriousness. Safety violations will be handled on a case-by-case basis.”



