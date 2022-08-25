NASCAR Great Jeff Gordon To Come Out Of Retirement And Race A 911 GT3 At Indianapolis

Jeff Gordon is set to return to the racetrack after a six-year absence that started with his retirement from competition. Contrary to what you might expect at first, the 51-year-old racing driver will not get behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup car, but in an entirely different vehicle.



Gordon is set to race in a Porsche 911 GT3 in the Invitational Class of the Porsche Carrera Cup. The good news for Jeff Gordon is that he will be racing on familiar ground, as he is set to compete at Indianapolis.



Read Article