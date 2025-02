Count racing personalities among those who want to see a sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1990 racing feature Days of Thunder—well, one of them, at least. NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon told media at the Daytona 500 this weekend that not only is he in favor of reviving the franchise, but he’s prepared to be involved in the project.

“I’ve absolutely talked to Tom about it because I want him to do the project,” Gordon told the Associated Press. “We want to be a part of it if it were to happen.”