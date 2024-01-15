NASCAR Loses Touch With Core Audience - Headlines Rapper Machine Gun Kelly For LA Race

Machine Gun Kelly does not have the greatest rapport with motorsport fans, his awkward encounter with Martin Brundle during the Sky F1 pundit’s pre-Brazilian Grand Prix grid walk drawing a great deal of negative attention and landing him a spot in our F1 Grid Walk of Shame category.



Kelly, a guest at the event on F1’s behalf, would leave the Brazilian Grand Prix mid-race in a move which also earned him even more criticism. He is now set for fresh motorsport involvement with a NASCAR event performance, but the fans do not appear to be heavily behind that booking.





