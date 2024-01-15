NASCAR Loses Touch With Core Audience - Headlines Rapper Machine Gun Kelly For LA Race

Agent009 submitted on 1/15/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:29:36 AM

Views : 442 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.msn.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Machine Gun Kelly does not have the greatest rapport with motorsport fans, his awkward encounter with Martin Brundle during the Sky F1 pundit’s pre-Brazilian Grand Prix grid walk drawing a great deal of negative attention and landing him a spot in our F1 Grid Walk of Shame category.

Kelly, a guest at the event on F1’s behalf, would leave the Brazilian Grand Prix mid-race in a move which also earned him even more criticism. He is now set for fresh motorsport involvement with a NASCAR event performance, but the fans do not appear to be heavily behind that booking.


Read Article


NASCAR Loses Touch With Core Audience - Headlines Rapper Machine Gun Kelly For LA Race

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)