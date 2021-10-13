NASCAR May Be Moving Hybrid In 2024

The car industry is changing in favor of sustainability, and motorsport is along for the ride. F1 went hybrid nearly a decade ago and sustainable fuels are on the way for the series as well. NASCAR has lagged with its naturally aspirated V8s still dominating the scene, though that's apparently set to change in 2024.

According to Fox Sports NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, the sanctioning body's president Steve Phelps says that hybridization is coming soon. At the SportsBusiness Journal World Congress of Sports, Phelps reportedly let slip that "some type of hybrid engine system with an electrification component" is likely coming by 2024.



