NASCAR Neither Confirms Or Denies A Dodge Return To Racing Series

2012 is a long time ago, and feels even further away given the tumult and chaos of the last few years. It also marks the last season in which Dodge actively competed in NASCAR. It's been away a long time, however, rumors have been flying that the muscle car manufacturer could be on its way back to the top-flite NASCAR Cup Series competition. Recent comments from NASCAR president Steve Phelps have only added fuel to the fire. As covered by Racinboys, the comments came in a press conference for the State of the Sport address, which Phelps has given every year since becoming president of the organization in 2018. In response to a reporter's question concerning rumors of Dodge joining the sport, Phelps acknowledged that "It's been widely rumored that Dodge is one of those or the closest," adding "I won't confirm or deny that."



