NASCAR Owner Wants At Least One Street Race On The Circuit

NASCAR hasn't been afraid to shake up its formula lately, and overall, it's been working. From trucking in thousands of tons of clay to Bristol to turning football stadiums into short tracks and making ovals into road courses, the series has tried a variety of new formats to help attract new fans. Now, Rick Hendrick has another suggestion: street racing. In a press conference following William Byron's win at Atlanta Motor Speedway over the weekend, the Hendrick Motorsports team owner was asked about what he'd like to see in the future, as NASCAR continues to evolve, and his answer was straightforward: "I would like to see a street race. Hopefully, we'll just continue to work outside the box, and I think that's growing a lot of new fans for us."



