NASCAR Prepares For Electrification Of The Series

Whether we like it or not, total electrification is upon us. It won't happen tomorrow, next month, or in a couple of years, but there will come a time when the internal combustion engine will only be seen on private roads, tracks, and museums. You don't have to believe us. Here's NASCAR paving the way for a major change. Chevy, Ford, and Toyota are the official suppliers of car models to the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR). All three brands produce battery-powered vehicles. It was only a matter of time before the motorsport started following suit, and now that's happening. We could very soon see Camaros, Mustangs, and Camrys (or other sedans) making little to no noise while covering hundreds of miles at high speed in various ovals. To true NASCAR fans, that sounds like sacrilege. Remember when the "Car of Tomorrow" was introduced? People really didn't like the squarish design and the fact that the new rides were larger. Many believed that change would slow down the exciting race, even though the whole point was to make stock-car racing safer.



Read Article