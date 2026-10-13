NASCAR Pulls Out All Stops For Days Of Thunder Sequel With 80 Movie Race Cars

NASCAR is going all-out for the production of the “Days of Thunder” sequel, the hit racing movie that starred well-renowned actor Tom Cruise in 1990. In a recent report by The Wall Street Journal, NASCAR is planning on building over 80 cars for the movie. The sequel will be shot at actual NASCAR tracks.

“Days of Thunder 2” is slated to premiere in 2028. Cruise, who played the main character “Cole Trickle” in the original film, is set to again be the star of the racing movie. The 64-year-old actor will be joined by well-known actress Anne Hathaway, who will co-star in the sequel.