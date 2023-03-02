NASCAR Takes First Step To Beginning Running Races In The Rain

Is there anything worse than a rain delay in sport? It’s so disappointing when a soccer match is abandoned because the referee decides the pitch is too waterlogged. Or in tennis, there’s nothing like the sight of a grounds team rushing onto the court to cover it over and shield it from the deluge. Now, NASCAR is looking to put a stop to similar delays of its own with a new wet weather pack that could be used at some races on the calendar. Sometimes, there’s no escaping a rain delay in motorsport. It happens in Formula 1 when cars have to follow the safety car until the course is deemed safe, and it happens in stock car racing too. But NASCAR is hoping to minimize the impact of a sudden downpour with a new pack created for short oval circuits.



