NASCAR To Begin Testing Electric And Hydrogen Powertrains Next Year

People want to know when NASCAR will introduce electrification, albeit for different reasons. Some see it as the logical and necessary next step for stock car racing to stay relevant, while others would rather skip it altogether. NASCAR COO Steve O'Donnell isn't appealing to one side or the other, but during the season's final race weekend at Phoenix, he explained that multiple options are on the table for 2024. What's more, we'll be seeing these new powertrain solutions testing on-track next year. “I think we’re taking a really holistic approach across all of our series,” O’Donnell told Forbes during Friday's state of the sport address. “It’s not just electrification. We are still moving forward with our existing OEMs to look at putting a car together, how does that look, what is the entertainment value around that, what’s the raceability. Those plans are moving forward.”



