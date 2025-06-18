NATO Forces May Soon Be Driving This New GM Truck

The British Army, along with other NATO forces, might soon be cruising in GM Defense’s Infantry Square Vehicle (ISV), which is essentially a beefed-up version of the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. To land this exclusive defense contract, GM has teamed up with NP Aerospace, a well-established defense contractor with operations in the UK and Canada.
 
GM’s ISV has been in use for a few years now and is already being utilized by the U.S. Army infantry, Special Operations Forces, and the Canadian Armed Forces. It’s also deployed across Europe alongside a second version, also known as the Infantry Utility Vehicle or IUV. The British Army is in need of an updated fleet, and the Colorado-based truck might be perfect for the job.
 


